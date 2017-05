Bears were spotted on Flintrock Ridge in Simsbury and police are investigating.

Police did not release any additional information, but photos and video Rob Perissi show three bears, including one that climbed up on what appears to be a deck.

Photo credit: Rob Perissi

No additional information was immediately available.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection keeps track of bear sightings and there have been 280 in Simsbury over the last year and 6,251 statewide over.