Temperatures Climb Back into the 90s Monday

A second day of temperatures expected in the 90s has people looking for ways to beat the heat.

Norwalk Public Schools have announced an early dismissal Monday for some of their public schools due to the heat.

The Parks and Recreations Department in Meriden said they plan to open their splash pads Monday - a day early – because of the forecast.

The town of Simsbury has opened cooling centers. The Simsbury Public Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. through 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and the Senior Center at Eno Memorial Hall is open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In South Windsor, the town pool has been open since Memorial Day weekend and offers a way to cool down during this projected heat wave.

"Years ago we used to not open until June and we had some residents that gave us their feelings that they wanted us to stay open later which was harder because all of our college kids were going back to school. So, we were able to meet their demand by opening Memorial Day weekend," said South Windsor Assistant Parks and Rec. Director Keri Apt.

Officials remind everyone to stay hydrated and to never leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting temperatures in the middle 90s inland Monday and the high 80s along the shore. For more information and a detailed forecast, click here.