No one was injured, but photos show the dramatic-looking scene after a truck hit the corner of the Subway restaurant on Farmington Avenue in Farmington and drove over the hood of a car.

The incident happened at 1426 Farmington Ave.



No one was hurt, according to police, and no one was in the car that was struck.

The truck hit the corner of the building, but did not go into the building.

No additional information was available.