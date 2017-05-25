Florida’s Siesta Beach, “with some of the finest, whitest sand in the world,” has been selected as the number one beach in America on “Dr. Beaches” 27th annual Top 10 Beach List.



Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, uses about 50 criteria to assess and rank beaches across the country. In recent years, he has given extra points to beaches that prohibit smoking, saying cigarette butts are not only environmentally damaging, but can ruin the experience for beach-goers. Safety and environmental management are other major factors, he said.



The Sunshine state snagged three spots on the coveted list. Beaches in New York, Massachusetts, California and the Carolinas also earned slots.



See the full list below:



