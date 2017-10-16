In this Aug. 9, 2011, handout photo provided by the White House, President Barack Obama (right) salutes during a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the dignified transfer of U.S. and Afghan personnel who died in Afghanistan on Aug. 6.

President Donald Trump insisted without evidence that Barack Obama didn't call the families of fallen soldiers when he was president, then promptly walked the claim back when fact-checked by a reporter.

Some of Obama's former aides reacted angrily on Twitter, calling Trump's statement a lie. Obama has in the past also talked about spending "countless hours" grieving with Gold Star families.

The issue came up at a wide-ranging news conference Monday, when Trump was asked why he hasn't discussed the Green Berets who died in an ambush in Niger in early October. Trump explained that he's written their families personal letters that have either gone out or will by Monday night, and added that he will "at some point" call their families.

"The toughest calls I have to make are the calls where this happens, soldiers are killed," Trump said. "It gets to a point where you make four or five of them in one day, [it] is a very, very tough day."

Full Remarks: Khizr Khan Addresses Democratic National Convention

Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim U.S. soldier who was killed in action, addressed the 2016 Democratic National Convention. (Published Friday, July 29, 2016)

Trump went on to say that Obama and other prior presidents "didn't make calls," and that he likes to do it "when it's appropriate, when I'm able to do it."

When pressed by NBC News' Peter Alexander, Trump walked his statement back.

"I don't know if he did," Trump said. "I was told that he didn't often, and a lot of presidents don't."

He added that he does a combination of phone calls and letter writing.

Alyssa Mastromonaco, a deputy chief of staff for Obama, used an expletive to call Trump's first statement a lie.

"To say President Obama (or past presidents) didn't call the family members of soldiers KIA - he's a deranged animal," Mastromonaco tweeted, using the acronym for "killed in action."

Trump Says Iran Deal Not in US National Security Interests

"We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror and the very real threat of Iran's nuclear breakout," President Donald Trump said on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. (Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017)

Obama foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes tweeted, "This is an outrageous and disrespectful lie even by Trump standards. Also: Obama never attacked a Gold Star family."

Rhodes was referring to the feud between Trump, then running for president, and the family of a Muslim-American Army captain killed in combat in Iraq.

“No one — no one has given more for our freedom and our security than our Gold Star families,” Obama said at the time. “Michelle and I have spent countless hours with them. We have grieved with them.”

