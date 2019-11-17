2019 New Haven Tree Lighting on NBC Connecticut

New Haven tree lighting 2019
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are "Connecting You to Joy" with coverage of the New Haven Tree Lighting. 

We invite you to join us and kick-off the holiday season on the historic New Haven Green, 250 Temple St., on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.  There will be a free festival with live entertainment, carnival rides, refreshments, the opportunity to meet Santa and much more! Plus you won't want to miss when Santa flips the switch to activate thousands of lights on the massive tree.  

If you can't join us, tune in at 7 p.m. as we broadcast the New Haven Tree Lighting Special live on NBC Connecticut and our free mobile app! Show hosts, Kerri-Lee Mayland and Kevin Nathan, will be joined by Ryan Hanrahan and CT LIVE!'s Taylor Kinzler and Jimmy Marlow V to celebrate all the festivities on the Green. Snow Monster will also make a special appearance!

