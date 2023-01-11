Korean Adoptee Embraces Lunar New Year Traditions While Learning About Heritage

Embracing your identity while learning about your cultural background. A Connecticut mother is doing just that as a Korean adoptee, teaching herself and her son about Lunar New Year traditions.

Eggs sizzled as Meg Carriela prepares a special dish, tteokguk or Korean rice cake soup, to celebrate Lunar New Year.

“It’s considered good luck, good health,” she said.

The holiday is an important part of her life as she celebrates her birthday then.

“I’ve kind of latched on to Lunar New Year as the day I celebrate my birthday because it shifts around,” she said.

That’s because Carriela doesn’t know her actual birthday, being adopted from South Korea when she was two.

Growing up with her adopted white family in Connecticut, she didn’t know about her cultural background and always felt something was different, especially with family photos.

“If neighbors came over and saw the photo they’d be like, 'is it some neighbor girl who just keeps coming over?’" she said.

She profiles her experience on her podcast, The Adoptwins. Carriela says she began exploring and embracing her heritage two years ago at the height of the Stop AAPI Hate movement. This included enrolling her five-year-old son, Leonardo, into Korean school. She eventually met fellow adoptees over Zoom.

“Seeing all these people who looked like me and had similar stories, it was really eye-opening experience,” Carriela said.

NBC Connecticut

She also began cooking Korean recipes as a way to better connect with her culture. Her adopted father approved of the Korean dishes and traditions.

“I appreciate that he tried it and I appreciate that he liked it and even came for Chuseok this past fall as well," she said.

For her, Lunar New Year holds a special place in her heart.

“I think it’s a time for celebration. A time for renewal. A time for love and gathering with family,” Carriela said.

Perhaps most important, Carriela knows her son will have questions about their family history and hopes to pass down these recipes and preserve their unique identity.

“I really want him to be proud of who he is. I want him to not feel like he needs to hide who he is,” she said.