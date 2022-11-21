Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!

From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family.

Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Skate rentals are no charge as well!

On weekends, you can visit Santa, ride the historic Bushnell Park Carousel, or sign up for a free skating lesson!

You can also join us on Saturday, December 3, for our NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast “Connecting You to Joy” Toy Drive at Winterfest!

Stop by between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and drop off new, unwrapped toys. All donations will go to the U.S. Marines as part of their Toys for Tots program and will then be distributed to families in need in our communities.

For more information and a complete calendar of events during Winterfest, click here.