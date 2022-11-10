NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Hold Annual Toy Drive Dec. 3 at Winterfest in Hartford

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during our annual toy drive!

Join us on Saturday, December 3, at a brand-new location -- Winterfest Hartford in Bushnell Park! We will be there from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. collecting new, unwrapped toys. All donations will be received by the Marines as part of their Toy for Tots program and will then be distributed to families in need in our communities.

Every vehicle donating a toy will receive a voucher for each child for a free ride on the Bushnell Carousel!

There are a few ways to donate. If you are joining us on Saturday, December 3, you can drive through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Bushnell Park to drop off your donation, or you can stop by Winterfest in the park to drop off your donation and then stay for all of the festivities.

If you can't make it to Winterfest on December 3, you can drop off your donation beginning Monday, November 14 through Friday, December 2 and any of the following Xfinity stores:

West Hartford

Middletown

Plainville

Waterbury

Danbury

Groton

For those who do come out to Winterfest on December 3, you will have a chance to meet our team, visit with Santa, enjoy free ice skating, and ride the carousel during our toy drive!

Let's celebrate this holiday season together and make sure every child in need in our community receives a gift this holiday!