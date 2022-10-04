hurricane ian

Donate Now to Hurricane Ian Relief Effort Through American Red Cross

Boats are left stranded on the shore in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sept. 29, 2022. Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity.
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

NBC & Telemundo Connecticut are joining forces with the American Red Cross to support the thousands of families affected by Hurricane Ian.

Your donation can help the American Red Cross provide meals and shelter and bring hope to many people impacted by this unfortunate event.

Your support is critical, and we can’t do it without you. Donate today, go to redcross.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Hurricane Ian relief.

NBC & Telemundo CT are connecting you through giving!

