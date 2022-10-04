Donate Now to Hurricane Ian Relief Effort Through American Red Cross

NBC & Telemundo Connecticut are joining forces with the American Red Cross to support the thousands of families affected by Hurricane Ian.

Your donation can help the American Red Cross provide meals and shelter and bring hope to many people impacted by this unfortunate event.

Your support is critical, and we can’t do it without you. Donate today, go to redcross.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Hurricane Ian relief.

NBC & Telemundo CT are connecting you through giving!

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Together, we will rise!