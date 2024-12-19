Join us at Dunkin' Park Jan. 16 for the NBC & Telemundo CT Blood Drive

Over the years, we have received overflowing support during our annual NBC & Telemundo CT New Beginnings Blood Drive, which has saved thousands of lives!

This year, we are joining forces again with the American Red Cross and the Hartford Yard Goats to invite you to join us on this life-saving mission on Thursday, January 16, at Dunkin' Park in Hartford between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

January is National Blood Donor Month, so consider donating during our blood drive as part of your New Year's resolution and save up to three lives! Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment before arrival to help manage the flow of donors at the drive.

It's fast and easy. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or use the Blood Donor app and enter sponsor code NBCCT to schedule your appointment today!