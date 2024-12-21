Kids Connection: ‘Connecting You to Joy' activity sheets and resources

Download some fun holiday-themed activities and find resources for some of the segments seen on the show.

Kids Connection: 'Connecting You to Joy' resources

Twilight Wish Connecticut

ACES

Dzen Tree Farm

Stonington Lobster Trap Tree

Bevin Bells

Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail

"Sadie and Jace: Make a Friend, Be a Friend"

Kids Connection: 'Connecting You to Joy' activity sheets

Fria Snowflake Search

Winter Solstice Coloring Page

Merry Christmas Coloring Page

Happy Hanukkah Coloring Page

Happy Kwanza Coloring Page

Happy New Year Coloring Page

Three Kings Day Coloring Page