Kids Connection: Story Time – The Little Book of Giving Holiday Edition

Thank you to Zack Bush and Laurie Friedman for permission to read The Little Book of Giving Holiday Edition!

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHTS: LAURIE FRIEDMAN & ZACK BUSH

Laurie Friedman is the author of over fifty critically acclaimed picture books, chapter books, and novels for young readers including the best-selling Mallory McDonald chapter book series, and the Love, Ruby Valentine series. Laurie lives in Miami and is the proud mother of two grown children. Follow Laurie on Facebook!

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Zack Bush brought his love for jazz music to his hometown by reviving Ball & Chain, a historic live music venue in the heart of Little Havana famous for hosting 20th-century jazz greats like Chet Baker, Count Basie, and Billie Holiday. Zack's other passion is books. A devoted reader and writer, Zack's lifetime desire to become an author found a refreshed source of inspiration as the father of now six-year-old son Ace, and four-year-old daughter Ava. Zack is proud to have recently welcomed baby, Alexandra, into the fold as well. Zack's first children's book, Made For Me, is a national best-seller. Follow Zach on Facebook!

About “The Little Book Of Series”

The Little Book Of series introduces young readers to a wide range of ideas, activities, values, and emotions. The books teach children that having fun, learning, and doing the right thing doesn’t have to be complicated. For more information, visit thelittlebookof.com

(Zack & Laurie are also the creators of the Little Superhero Series – visit littlesuperheroseries.com)

Featured Books:

The Little Book of Kindness: Kindness comes in all shapes, forms, and sizes. The Little Book Of Kindness provides a gentle reminder to young readers that every kind act—no matter how small—makes a big difference. Click here to purchase The Little Book of Kindness!

The Little Book of Giving Holiday Edition: Holiday time is a special time. It means food, fun, family, and gifts! The Little Book of Giving helps young readers see that some of the most special holiday gifts don’t come in boxes wrapped up with a bow, but rather straight from the heart. Click here to purchase The Little Book of Giving Holiday Edition!