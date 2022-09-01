Supporting Our Schools 2022: How to Donate to Support Local Teachers or Submit a Project to Be Funded

Every year, teachers in our community face the challenge of getting the materials they need for their students to succeed.

From September 5 through September 30, we will be highlighting local projects on-air and online from DonorsChoose.org.

DonorsChoose is a platform where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community. Requests can include school supplies, food, hygiene essentials or any items selected by teachers to help meet their students’ needs.

Click here to search and donate to a school or teacher of your choice!

Featured Projects:

Featured Projects:

Derby High School, Derby

Mr. Daly

Seeking funding to establish an apiary and beekeeping club for the high school.

Derby High School, Derby

Mr. Daly

Seeking funding to establish an apiary and beekeeping club for the high school.

RJ Kinsella Magnet School, Hartford

Ms. Mulhall

Seeking funding for new books for flexible seat options for students.

RJ Kinsella Magnet School, Hartford

Ms. Mulhall

Seeking funding for new books for flexible seat options for students.

Ridge Hill Elementary School, Hamden

Ms. Scrivani

Seeking funding for a classroom library.

Ridge Hill Elementary School, Hamden

Ms. Scrivani

Seeking funding for a classroom library.

Bulkeley High School, Hartford

Ms. Fonseca

Seeking funding for Nearpod and Flocabulary digital platforms for class.

Bulkeley High School, Hartford

Ms. Fonseca

Seeking funding for Nearpod and Flocabulary digital platforms for class.

Vance Elementary School, New Britain

Ms. Mclaughlin

Seeking funding for headphones and a printer for the classroom.

Vance Elementary School, New Britain

Ms. Mclaughlin

Seeking funding for headphones and a printer for the classroom.

Martin Luther King Middle School, Hartford

Ms. Simko

Seeking funding for individual water bottles for students.

Martin Luther King Middle School, Hartford

Ms. Simko

Seeking funding for individual water bottles for students.