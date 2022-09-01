Supporting Our Schools 2022: How to Donate to Support Local Teachers or Submit a Project to Be Funded

Every year, teachers in our community face the challenge of getting the materials they need for their students to succeed.
From September 5 through September 30, we will be highlighting local projects on-air and online from DonorsChoose.org.
DonorsChoose is a platform where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community. Requests can include school supplies, food, hygiene essentials or any items selected by teachers to help meet their students’ needs.
Click here to search and donate to a school or teacher of your choice!
Click here if you are a teacher and would like to submit your project to be funded!
Featured Projects:
Local
Derby High School, Derby
Mr. Daly
Seeking funding to establish an apiary and beekeeping club for the high school.
Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($448 still needed as of 9/1/2022)
RJ Kinsella Magnet School, Hartford
Ms. Mulhall
Seeking funding for new books for flexible seat options for students.
Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($142 still needed as of 9/1/2022)
Ridge Hill Elementary School, Hamden
Ms. Scrivani
Seeking funding for a classroom library.
Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($336 still needed as of 9/1/2022)
Bulkeley High School, Hartford
Ms. Fonseca
Seeking funding for Nearpod and Flocabulary digital platforms for class.
Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($312 still needed as of 9/1/2022)
Vance Elementary School, New Britain
Ms. Mclaughlin
Seeking funding for headphones and a printer for the classroom.
Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($488 still needed as of 9/1/2022)
Martin Luther King Middle School, Hartford
Ms. Simko
Seeking funding for individual water bottles for students.
Click here to learn more and help fund this project ($174 still needed as of 9/1/2022)