Supporting Our Schools 2023: How to donate to local teachers or submit a project to be funded

Every school year, teachers in Connecticut face the challenge of getting the materials they need for their students to succeed.

From September 4 through September 30, we will be highlighting local projects on-air and online from DonorsChoose.org.

DonorsChoose is a platform where teachers can submit project requests for the opportunity to have them funded by the community. Requests can include school supplies, food, hygiene essentials, or any items selected by teachers to help meet their students’ needs.

Click here to search and donate to a school or teacher of your choice.

Click here if you are a teacher and would like to submit your project to be funded.

