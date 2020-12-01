Watch the Annual New Haven Tree Lighting Live Thursday, December 10 on NBC Connecticut

The annual New Haven Tree Lighting Ceremony will not be open to the public in-person this year, but you will still be able to watch the lighting of the tree live from the comfort of your home on NBC Connecticut!

NBC Connecticut’s Connecting You To Joy: New Haven Tree Lighting Special will air on Thursday, December 10th at 7PM.

Keisha Grant and Mike Hydeck will host live from The Barn Yard studio sharing inspiring stories about this unique holiday season! Hear performances from the United Girls' Choir from New Haven and a special message from Santa! NBC Connecticut’s First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan and Snow Monster will also report from the Elm City leading up the live lighting of the tree!

Don’t miss the Connecticut holiday tradition! Tune in Thursday, December 10th at 7PM on NBC Connecticut!