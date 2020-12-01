connecting you to joy

Watch the Annual New Haven Tree Lighting Live Thursday, December 10 on NBC Connecticut

Join us for the Connecticut holiday tradition!  

NBC Connecticut

The annual New Haven Tree Lighting Ceremony will not be open to the public in-person this year, but you will still be able to watch the lighting of the tree live from the comfort of your home on NBC Connecticut!

NBC Connecticut’s Connecting You To Joy: New Haven Tree Lighting Special will air on Thursday, December 10th at 7PM.

Keisha Grant and Mike Hydeck will host live from The Barn Yard studio sharing inspiring stories about this unique holiday season! Hear performances from the United Girls' Choir from New Haven and a special message from Santa! NBC Connecticut’s First Alert Meteorologist Ryan Hanrahan and Snow Monster will also report from the Elm City leading up the live lighting of the tree!

Don’t miss the Connecticut holiday tradition! Tune in Thursday, December 10th at 7PM on NBC Connecticut!

This article tagged under:

connecting you to joyConnecticutnew havenholidaysNew Haven Tree Lighting
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us