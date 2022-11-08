Today is Election Day. Connecticut voters are heading to the polls to decide several political races, including governor. Any voter who is in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Here is everything you need to know for Election Day 2022.

Who Is Running for Governor of Connecticut

Ned Lamont, a Democrat and the incumbent Lamont, a Democrat from Greenwich, is a former cable executive. He is the incumbent and is completing his first term.

Bob Stefanowski, a Republican Bob Stefanowski, a Republican from Madison, is a certified public accountant. He is a former business executive who held positions at General Electric and UBS Finance.

Rob Hotaling, an Independent Hotaling, an Independent from Cheshire, is an electrical engineer and business and technology executive holding positions at several companies, currently at Webster Bank.



The three gubernatorial candidates squared off in a forum hosted by NBC & Telemundo Connecticut in late September. You can watch it here.

In addition to the governor, Connecticut voters will also vote among the candidates for lieutenant governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representative, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate and Registrar of Voters.

See the list of 2022 November Election Candidates here.

Connecticut voters will be able to weigh in on early voting on Election Day this year.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment on the 2022 Ballot

The ballot question for a proposed constitutional amendment is: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

The state’s constitution does not allow for in-person, early voting.

The amendment would allow the General Assembly to pass legislation establishing in-person voting before the day of an election.

Local Ballot Questions

You can see your sample ballot on the Secretary of the State's website here.

Some cities and towns, including Ledyard, Litchfield and Waterbury will be voting on whether to allow recreational marijuana.

Some Connecticut voters will see school improvement questions on this year's ballot.

Check Your Voter Registration

There are 2.2 million active voters in the state, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

You can check here to see if you are eligible to vote and whether or not you are registered.

How to Register to Vote in Connecticut

If Connecticut, you can register online to vote here. But, the pre-election voter registration cutoff deadline was seven days before Election Day.

Connecticut also has Election Day Registration on Election Day itself for voters who need it.

You can register and vote in person on Election Day at your town’s Election Day Registration location.

Learn about Election Day Registration Information here.

Where to Vote in Connecticut

You can look up your voter registration and polling location here.

Type in your town, your name and your date of birth, then hit search.

Absentee Ballots for 2022 Election Day in Connecticut

There were changes to the absentee ballot statutes during this year’s legislative session that expanded voter access to absentee ballots.

Only complete absentee ballots received before the close of polls on the day of the election will be counted.

According to data the Office of the Secretary of the State released Monday afternoon, 123,214 absentee ballots had been returned.

Identification Requirements to Vote in Connecticut

First-time voters must present: A copy of a current and valid photo identification that shows your name and address; Or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address; Or cast a provisional ballot

All other voters must present: Your Social Security card Or any pre-printed form of identification that shows your: name and address, or name and signature, or name and photograph Or sign a statement under penalty of false statement on Form ED-681 entitled, "Signatures of Electors Who Did Not Present ID," provided by the Secretary of the State that the elector whose name appears on the official checklist is the same person who is signing the form.



Election Day 2022 Hotline

An Election Day Hotline will be set up at 1-866-SEEC-INFO (1-866-733-2463) to report problems at the polls.

There is also an email address, elections@ct.gov for voters to use if they encounter any difficulties casting ballots during the day.

FBI on Election Day

The FBI in Connecticut and across the country will have special agents available to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. The local FBI field office in New Haven can be reached directly at 203-777-6311.

In addition, complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by phone at 800-253-3931 or by complaint form at https://civilrights.justice.gov/.