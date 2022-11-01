Governor Candidates Clash on CT Police Accountability Law During Final Debate

The last debate in Connecticut’s governor’s race brought sharp words on the state’s police accountability law and whether the deaths of two Bristol police officers were being politicized.

There were heated moments as Gov. Ned Lamont and GOP nominee Bob Stefanowski traded jabs about Connecticut’s police accountability law during Tuesday’s debate in Uncasville. Stefanowski said the law needs to be replaced.

“We need to bring qualified immunity for officers. I don’t think their personal assets should be at risk,” Stefanowski said.

He brought up the recent deaths of two Bristol police officers killed in an ambush. While he didn’t directly tie the deaths to the law, Stefanowski said this created leniency and additional crime and a tougher job for law enforcement.

“How did we get to the point in both the nation and the state that’s even in the realm of possibility that we can shoot at cops. We need to change it. We need to put respect back to the police,” he said.

Lamont said Stefanowski was politicizing the officers’ deaths.

“I just think that is a horrible accusation. [That] I don’t care about the cops that were killed. That’s shocking,” Lamont said.

He said the law was meant to make policing more effective and give the public confidence in law enforcement.

“This is about rebuilding trust between police and the community. Just like I think the bodycams were as well,” Lamont said.

Independent candidate Rob Hotaling also criticized Stefanowski for including the officers’ deaths in the debate. On the accountability law, he split the difference.

“Revise it. I’m a big fan of amending it, not repeal. What would you replace it with?” he asked.

Another big talker, the $6 billion surplus. Stefanowski said half of it should be spent to lower or cut taxes while Lamont said the surplus is needed to address a possible recession and pension debts.

Hotaling also agreed the surplus should stay.

One topic all three candidates agreed on was having early voting in the state.