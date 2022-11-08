William Tong

Tong Wins Re-Election Over Republican Challenger

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong was running against Republican challenger Jessica Kordas.

Official photo

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has won re-election over challenger Jessica Kordas.

NBC News declared Tong the project winner early Wednesday morning.

Tong is the incumbent. He claimed that Kordas called him and conceded.

NBC News has declared U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is the project winner in the senate race. He was competing against first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed for former President Donald Trump.

To see the results of local races, click here.

