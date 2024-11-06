Jahana Hayes embarks on historic fourth congressional term

Rep. Jahana Hayes says it took a little longer than she would have liked, but the decision was what she expected: the voters of the 5th congressional district are sending her back to Washington for another term.

“I didn’t take anything for granted. I responded to everything. I presented the contrast. I showed people what I had done. I literally came with receipts,” Hayes said Wednesday.

Hayes described how she approached her reelection campaign, detailing the work she’s put in for the 5th congressional district for the last six years.

And on Tuesday night, Hayes beat challenger George Logan for a second time.

“At some point the candidate matters,” Hayes said. “And I think I’ve established credibility around this district where I’ve earned the trust, the respect, the support of people in this district.”

Those voters came out to back the congresswoman, leading to a victory by more than 20,000 votes, a margin that’s 10 times her 2,000-vote win in 2022.

“This race really came down to the people in this district really trusting me to continue this work and I think that’s what was more satisfying about it.”

George Logan sent a message on X early Wednesday morning:

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my family, friends, supporters and staff who have been by my side for the last three years and especially the people of the 5th congressional district.”

“It has been an extremely rewarding experience to meet you and your families and enjoy the vibrant communities that span our 41 towns.”

I just spoke with Congresswoman Jahana Hayes and congratulated her on a hard-fought victory. I want to take this opportunity to thank my family, friends, supporters and staff who have been by my side for the last three years and especially the people of the 5th Congressional… — George Logan (@GSLoganCT) November 6, 2024

Outside her campaign headquarters, people said they were excited for the Hayes win.

“I’m happy that she did win. She’ll make a good congress and I’m happy that she got elected,” said Jacqueline McIntosh.

Hayes now becomes the first person in nearly 50 years to win a fourth consecutive term in the 5th congressional district, making her time in the upcoming 119th Congress a historic term.