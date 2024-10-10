Hayes, Logan trade jabs during 5th Congressional district debate 

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan made their case to voters during a contentious debate Wednesday in Waterbury.

Hayes, (D- CT 5th District) said she’s done enough to deserve a fourth term in Congress, while Logan argued the district should elect a Republican for the first time since 2006.

The two candidates ran a tight race in 2022 and this year’s campaign is shaping up to be equally competitive in a vote that could impact which party controls Congress.

The two candidates laid out different visions on the economy and immigration.

Hayes said she wants to grow the economy through job training and offer families relief in the price of things like childcare and prescription drugs.

“I’m someone who wants to feed children, protect women’s reproductive health, make sure our public schools are adequately funded,” Hayes also said.

Logan said Democrats have hurt the economy, and he wants fewer regulations, lower taxes and reduced spending. He also wants to increase energy production to lower fuel costs.

“I’ve got entrepreneurs ready to go, ready to put their savings on the line,” Logan said.

They also disagreed on immigration policy.

Hayes voiced support for a bipartisan bill negotiated in the Senate that would have increased border patrol officers and sped up the asylum application process.

Logan, meanwhile, backed a House Republican bill that would finish a border wall and require migrants to stay in Mexico while seeking asylum. He didn’t say if he would have voted for the Senate bill.

Hayes said she would support federal legislation that would codify the abortion access provided under Roe v. Wade.

Logan said he supports Connecticut’s abortion laws and that he would not support federal legislation that would undermine that access, but didn’t say whether he would support a law requiring access nationwide.

The two candidates also traded several jabs during the debate, accusing each other of being too partisan.

Logan also accused Hayes of not spending enough time in the 5th District.

“I believe Washington is broken and it needs to be fixed, and I want to be part of the solution,” he said.

Hayes, meanwhile, tried to pin Logan to former President Donald Trump.

When asked, Logan said he supports the Republican nominee but never mentioned Trump by name.

“If those are the policies that you believe in, then talk about it,” Hayes said.

Logan said Hayes was using the talking point to deflect from the issues.

The tension continued through the end of the debate when Hayes urged voters in her closing statement to send Logan “back where he came from.”

Logan said the comment was an offensive reference to the fact that his parents emigrated from Guatemala.

Hayes denied that was her intention. She said she was referring to the fact that Logan lived in Ansonia, which is not in the 5th District, until moving to Meriden to run against Hayes.

Candidates only have to live in a Congressional district at the time of the election but aren’t required to do so to campaign for the seat.

The debate also came to a brief halt during a question about the ongoing war in the Middle East.

A pro-Palestinian protestor went onto the stage but was quickly escorted out by security and police.