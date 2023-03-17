mohegan sun

Bruce Springsteen Concert at Mohegan Sun Rescheduled for September

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Perform At Climate Pledge Arena

The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band concert that was supposed to happen Sunday, March 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled for September.

The show was postponed due to illness and it has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.

Mohegan Sun said previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

mohegan sun
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us