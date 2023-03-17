Bruce Springsteen Concert at Mohegan Sun Rescheduled for September

The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band concert that was supposed to happen Sunday, March 12 at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled for September.
The show was postponed due to illness and it has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.
Mohegan Sun said previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
