Bruce Springsteen Postpones Ohio Show Due to Illness Days Before Mohegan Sun Performance

Just days before making a stop in Connecticut, Bruce Springsteen postponed a show in Ohio due to illness.
The Boss was supposed to perform at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Thursday night.
The venue Tweeted the bad news to fans yesterday afternoon.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are scheduled to perform at Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
As of Friday morning, Mohegan Sun's website still has the show going on as scheduled.
NBC Connecticut has reached out to Mohegan Sun to confirm the show is still planned. We have not yet heard back.
