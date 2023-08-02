CT LIVE!: Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

Cucumber & Jalapeño Margarita

Smooth & cool from the cucumber, with tart lime and a spicy jalapeño kick, this drink is finished with a mild exotic vanilla flavor añejo tequila.



Ingredients



2 ounces Añejo Tequila such as Riazul Anejo

2 ounces fresh lime juice

1 1/2 ounces simple syrup

1/2 ounce cointreau

1 fresh jalapeño pepper

1 cucumber

ice

Instructions



Peel half the cucumber and slice 4 pieces into 1/4 inch rounds. Slice 3 pieces of jalapeño (keeping the seeds) into 1/4 inch rounds. Reserve.

In a shaker without ice, pour the simple syrup and add the sliced cucumber & jalapeño. Muddle everything into the simple syrup. Smash the cucumber and pepper to release all of the juice and oils.

Juice your limes.

Add a large handful of ice to your shaker. Pour in the lime juice, cointreau, and tequila. Close the shaker and vigorously shake for 30 seconds to blend. The shaker should become frosted.

Fill a large tumbler with ice and place a small sieve over the top. Strain the cocktail into the glass, catching any seeds or pulp.

Garnish with several thinly cut rounds of cucumber & jalapeño pepper. Enjoy immediately!

Notes

It is completely worthwhile to invest in a good bottle of Añejo tequila, such as Riazul Añejo Tequila (just my preference - I am not being paid to recommend this brand… It's honestly that good!) I wouldn't substitute a Blanco or Resposado in this drink.

Tip: the longer this drink sits, the spicier it gets, due to the oils in the jalapeño coming out. This is a make to order sort of cocktail!