CT LIVE!: Gluten-Free Brownies

Gluten-Free Brownies with Brazil Nuts

Makes 12 brownies

For the Gluten-Free Flour:

2 cups white rice flour

1¾ cups corn starch

1 cup almond flour

2 teaspoons xantham gum

For the Brownie:

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

3 teaspoons instant coffee powder

5 ounces semisweet chocolate (preferably 64%), chopped

4 eggs

Pinch salt

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon organic cane sugar

1teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

½ cup gluten-free flour

1 cup Brazil nuts, lightly toasted and chopped

2½ ounces semisweet chocolate chips

Equipment: ¼ sheet pan, buttered, lined with parchment paper, buttered again.

1- Preheat the oven to 350˚F.

2- Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Stir in the cocoa powder and instant coffee. Add the chocolate and stir constantly over low heat until melted. Remove from the heat and let it cool for at least 10 minutes.

3- In a bowl, lightly whisk the eggs, salt, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon powder. Add to the chocolate batter and mix well.

4- Add the gluten-free flour and fold well with a rubber spatula.

5- Add the Brazil nuts and chocolate chips and fold well.

6- Pour the batter into your pan. Bake until the top has a dry crust, but the center is moist, about 12 minutes. Remember, the secret to a moist brownie is to under-bake it. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

7- Turn the brownie to a rack, remove from the pan, peel the paper, and cut the brownies into rectangles. These brownies actually become better the second day and will keep at room temperature for up to 3 days.