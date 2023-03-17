CT LIVE!: Irish Apple Cake

Irish Apple Cake with Vanilla-Darjeeling Tea Custard Sauce

Servings: 10 People

Recipe inspired by theviewfromgreatisland.com

Equipment

1 springform pan

1 sheet of parchment paper

2 mixing bowls

1 fine mesh sieve

Ingredients

For the Custard

1/4 cup granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tea bag of fine darjeeling tea

For the Crumble Topping

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup granulated sugar

6 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

pinch kosher salt

For the Cake Batter

1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs at room temperature

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 pinch kosher salt

4 honey crisp apples, peeled

1 tablespoon butter, for greasing the pan

3 tablespoons powdered sugar, to top

Instructions

For the Custard

We will begin by making the custard first, as it needs time to set in the chiller. Separate your eggs and reserve the yolks. Place a medium sized pot over medium heat. Add the milk and submerge the bag of tea. Heat the milk until steaming, but be careful not to scald the milk. Stir occasionally. After heating, remove from the heat and gently press down on the tea bag with a spatula. Discard the tea bag. In a large bowl, whisk the sugar and egg yolks together until blended. Next, we'll temper the eggs; Carefully ladle in 1/4 cup of the hot milk mixture into the sugar and eggs, while whisking viciously. We are trying to gently warm the eggs by adding the milk. Continue to ladle the milk mix into the eggs until about half of the milk is incorporated. Keep whisking! Now, add the warmed egg & milk liquid back to the pot and whisk. Turn the heat on to medium and continue to stir with a rubber spatula. Watch that the liquid doesn't cook too quickly. We want constant heat while making this custard. Continue stirring until the liquid thickens enough to coat the back of the spatula. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Using a fine mesh sieve placed over a small mixing bowl, strain the custard for any leftover egg curds. Press a sheet of plastic wrap right onto the surface of the custard, to prevent a "skin" from forming in the chiller. Refrigerate until use.

For the Crumble

In a medium mixing bowl, add the flour, oatmeal, sugar, salt, and butter cubes. With your fingers, work the butter into the dry mix. The heat of your hands will help to incorporate the butter into the mix. Continue mixing and squishing the butter, until you get a rough sandy texture. Place into the refrigerator to chill.

For the Cake