CT LIVE!: Red, White, and Blue Shortcakes

Red, White & Blue Shortcakes

I tossed sweet strawberries with a little sugar, and a handful of plump blueberries, just for fun! Then, because I couldn’t help myself, I also updated the shortcake recipe to include some fresh lemon zest – it’s a beautiful match for the mixed berries. Served with generous, fluffy clouds of vanilla whipped cream, these Strawberry & Blueberry Shortcakes are the perfect dessert for your next BBQ!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Servings: 6

Ingredients

–For the Berries

  • 1 quart of fresh strawberries
  • 1 pint fresh blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar

–For the Shortcakes

  • 2 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup of salted butter cold & cubed
  • 1/2 cup of milk
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar for the tops of the shortcakes
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 egg
  • For the optional glaze; 1 egg yolk + 1 tablespoon half & half

–For the Vanilla Whipped Cream

  • 1 pint heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

For the Shortcakes

  • Preheat your oven to 450F.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment. Place aside.
  • In a large bowl, mix the flour, 2 tablespoons of white sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon zest, salt, and baking powder.
  • Cut the cold butter into the flour mixture with a pastry cutter (you can do this in a food processor as well, but I prefer to do it by hand). Keep “cutting” the butter into the flour until the whole mixture looks like coarse crumbs.
  • In a small bowl, lightly beat the whole egg.
  • Add the milk, egg, and vanilla extract to the bowl with the dry ingredients. Stir together until everything is moistened. This is tricky – but you don’t want to over mix (that makes for tough shortcakes), but do your best. There will be some flour pockets left, which is okay.
  • Dump the dough out onto a well floured surface, and kneed for 8-10 pushes – just enough to bring it together. Shape & flatten the dough, using the palms of your hands, to a circle about 3/4 inch thick.
  • Using a lightly floured biscuit cutter, or 3-inch across drinking glass, cut out several circles, and transfer to a lined baking tray. You want to have 6-7 rounds. After the first cut, gently bring the dough together, and flatten again, to cut batch #2.
  • Once the shortcakes have been cut and transferred to the baking sheet, take a small bowl and fork-whisk together the egg yolk and the half & half for the glaze. Brush the tops of the shortcakes with this to glaze.
  • Sprinkle the tops with turbinado sugar (sugar-in-the-raw).
  • Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until perfectly golden.
  • Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

For the Berries

  • Wash & dry all the berries.
  • Trim the tops off of the strawberries and slice into 1/8″ thin slices. Add to a medium sized bowl with the blueberries, then sprinkle with 2 tablespoons white sugar. Toss gently and reserve.

For the Vanilla Whipped Cream

  • Place your stand mixing bowl and whisk attachment into the freezer for 10 minutes, to chill the equipment. This will help you whip up the cream.
  • After chilling, pour the pint of whipping cream into the mixing bowl, and with the wire attachment, beat on low for 30 seconds. Then, raise to medium-high for 1-2 minutes, or until the mix starts to thicken.
  • Add the sugar and vanilla extract. Continue to beat the whipping cream on medium-high speed, until thickened and fluffy, usually another 1-2 minutes.
  • Do not over beat! It usually takes me about 5 minutes start-to-finish for the whole process.

To Assemble

  • Cut one of the cooled shortcakes in half, horizontally. Place a spoonful of berries on top, then a generous layer of whipped cream. Place the second shortcake half on top. Ta-daa!

food and drink Independence Day fourth of july dessert
