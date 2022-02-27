2022 SAG Awards: When and How to Watch on TV and Streaming

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be Hollywood’s first major, televised, in-person awards show — complete with a teeming red carpet and teary-eyed speeches — this year.

Last year's show was completely virtual, featuring pre-taped skits and acceptance speeches, brought to viewers from a Zoom-like break room.

This year, it returns at a new location, moving from Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall -- where it has been since 1997 -- to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

The guild announced the list of nominees on Jan. 12 with "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" leading the pack with the most nominations of six total for each series. "House of Gucci" also swooped up nominations for the SAG Awards while simultaneously being snubbed for the Oscars. Will the drama on the Gucci family, led by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, prove itself in the upcoming SAG Awards?

For those waiting on the edge of their seat, here's how to find out and watch the special from home.

Who is hosting the SAG Awards?

There will be no host for the SAG Awards for the third year in a row. Its last hosts were Megan Mullally in 2019 and Kristen Bell in 2018. As for the 2020 spectacle, the father and son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed the show, but made sure to remind audiences that they were, in fact, technically not hosts of the award show.

When are the 2022 SAG Awards and how can I watch on TV?

The show starts at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 27. and will telecast simultaneously on TNT and TBS.

Who are the nominees?

In one of the highly anticipated categories, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the nominees are "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "House of Gucci" and "King Richard."

"Squid Game" made history as the first non-English-language series and first Korean series to get nominated for a SAG Award. The Korean drama is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and its stars Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae are nominated in individual performance categories. The Netflix show also received a nomination for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series.

Of the other top categories, Jessica Chastain "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," Olivia Colman "The Lost Daughter," Lady Gaga "House of Gucci," Jennifer Hudson "Respect" and Nicole Kidman "Being the Ricardos" are nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role. And in the male category, Javier Bardem "Being the Ricardos," Benedict Cumberbatch "The Power of the Dog," Andrew Garfield "tick, tick...BOOM!," Will Smith "King Richard" and Denzel Washington "The Tragedy of Macbeth" are nominated for outstanding performance in a leading role.