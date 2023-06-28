Becky G says she was mistaken as staff at Angel City FC investor meeting

Singer Becky G opened up on Tuesday about a microaggression recently that left her feeling inspired.

G, who was born Rebbeca Marie Gomez, said at Creative Artists Agency’s Amplify event that she was recently mistaken as the staff working an event for Angel City FC, the new Los Angeles team in the National Women’s Soccer League, of which she is an investor.

She said she wasn’t even sure she should have gone into the investor room at the event but was specifically invited to join in.

“I get into the room and this older gentleman bumps into me and spills his beer on me,” she said.

“And he’s like…’Do you work here?’” she recalled.

She said instead of getting angry, she “loved” the moment.

“I was like, ‘This hurts so good,” she said. “I love this feeling because I can’t wait for this bomb that I’m about to drop.”

"No, actually, I'm an investor too," she said she replied, to the man's surprise. "And (he) was like, 'Oh?'"

She added that she loves being in the room where decisions are made.

“I can’t wait until we continue to be in spaces like this and drop those bombs on people and say, ‘Damn.’”

“We have an opportunity here, (a) huge responsibility to show up for these communities,” she said.

The Amplify event brought together multicultural thought leaders from across industries for a summit on Ojai, California. The sixth annual event also featured talks from other celebrities like Chloé and Halle Bailey, Jessica Alba and Dwayne Wade.

The event aims to promote inclusion across the entertainment industry.

Despite it the case of the mistaken identity, G said she still feels optimistic about the future.

“It’s funny because it’s like sometimes it doesn’t feel so optimistic. Sometimes it’s like, I’m sick and tired,” she said. “It’s one of those things where you’re just like, ‘Wow, I need more, I need something different and I got to go out and I got to create it.’”

Angel City FC did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

