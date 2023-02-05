Beyoncé Becomes the Most Decorated Artist in Grammys History

She did it, folks.

Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in Grammys history Sunday night with her 32nd career win, breaking a record set in 1997.

She broke classical conductor Georg Solti's record ("Break My Solti," anyone?) with her win for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance," delivering a speech that was both emotional and composed.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said, holding her 32nd Grammy.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

After thanking her family, she expressed thanks to "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre.”

Beyoncé's first win came in 2001, when Destiny's Child won two Grammys.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.