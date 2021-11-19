Black Panther

‘Black Panther' Sequel Pauses Production as Letitia Wright Continues Recovery

Wright's injuries "turned out to be much more serious," Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Nate Moore said Friday

Letitia Wright in "Black Panther."
Marvel Studios

The sequel of "Black Panther" will officially pause production until next year after studio officials said the minor injuries actor Letitia Wright sustained on set earlier this month were "much more serious."

"As you are all aware, Letitia had a frightening accident on our set during a stunt back in August," Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Nate Moore wrote in a message to the cast and crew of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Friday, NBC News confirmed.

"What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects."

Because of her injuries and lengthy recovery time, the producers said they would resume filming with Wright in January 2022.

