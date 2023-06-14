Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Sami clarifies ‘sex worker' job title

Sami Sheen is clearing the air about her career.

The 19-year-old, who is the oldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, recently raised eyebrows when she described herself as a "sex worker" in a TikTok video. As she put on makeup and got ready for her job, Sami Sheen told viewers, "I already shaved my entire body and put some lotion on. I'm starting laser hair removal soon, so that's going to be a huge game-changer."

After the clip left some curious as to exactly what Sheen does for a living, she set the record straight and clarified that she's strictly an OnlyFans model.

"I am not a p-star," she said in a TikTok posted on June 10. "I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also don't have no judgement toward the people do do that."

Sheen went on to explain that she's currently "not comfortable" with pursuing work outside of OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform known for hosting NSFW content, and the reason she called herself a sex worker "was because my main source of income is from my OF."

"And if people did their f--king research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of [sex] work," she continued. "I've been doing OF for almost a full year now and I love my job."

Sheen joined OnlyFans last June, three months after her 18th birthday. At the time, her dad Charlie Sheen told E! News that he did "not condone" her decision, "but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

However, "Two and a Half Men" alum soon walked back on his remarks, explaining in a follow-up statement that his ex-wife Denise Richards "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed" and he has since become more accepting of Sheen's choice.

"Now more than ever, it's essential that Sheen have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure," Charlie Sheen added. "From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

And Sheen's gotten more than just support from her family since then. Weeks after launching her account, she found herself a new colleague when Richards became a model on OnlyFans, too.

"Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self, I decided to join it, too," the 52-year-old told E! News' Daily Pop in last July, explaining that her misconceptions about OnlyFans changed after she "educated" herself.

In September, Richards shared that she joined the platform solely because she "didn't think it was really fair" for her daughter to receive criticism over her career choice.

"I've done things in my career—you know, I've done Playboy, and I was in Wild Things, and I've done sexy shoots before promoting movies and stuff like that. And sometimes people say negative things...and a lot of times they don't," she explained on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "This is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that on Instagram."