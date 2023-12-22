Woman accused of assaulting actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Friday that actor Charlie Sheen was assaulted by a woman in his Malibu home.

Authorities said they responded to the home on the 600 block of Cavalleri Road in Malibu on Dec. 20 around 1 p.m.

"Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault," the department said in a statement.

LASD said the suspect, Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and residential burglary.

Schrock was expected to make a court appearance Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if she had hired or been assigned an attorney. Messages left by NBC News for family members of the suspect were not immediately returned.

Sheen, 58, was the star of CBS’ hit sitcom “Two and a Half Men" for eight seasons and has starred in movies including "Platoon," "Wall Street" and "Major League."