Chris Brown Debuts Massive Face Tattoo

Look at him now!

On Tuesday, the world got a closer look at Chris Brown's newest tattoo—and, let's just say that it's hard to miss. For his latest addition, the "No Guidance" rapper got Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face, which is placed below the tiny ink he got of his Black Pyramid clothing brand logo.

Brown enlisted celebrity tattoo artist GANGA, a.k.a. Joaquin Lopez, who shared the new dad's tattoo on his Instagram account.

"More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial," Lopez wrote. "here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently, @blackpyramidofficial."

Back in 2018, the duo joined forces for the first time to create the Darth Vader tattoo that Brown has on his stomach, which appears to cover up some of the "Undecided" rapper's old pieces.

But this wasn't the first time that the ink made its debut. For the 2020 Grammys, Brown proudly put his tattoo on display as he walked the red carpet with his 5-year-old daughter Royalty.

In a recent Instagram post, Brown can be seen sporting his new ink as he laughs with pal and fellow rapper Gashi. Slyly showing off the Air Jordan tattoo, the musicians are ironically standing in a room that is filled with the iconic sneakers. He captioned the photo, "Music has a way of making people smile."

Throughout the years, Brown has made his love for Air Jordan sneakers known. As an avid collector of the fan-favorite kicks, he's been spotted wearing them on several occasions and sometimes treats fans to a sneak peek at his impressive collection on social media.

Prior to his face tattoo, the "Kiss Kiss" rapper's most shocking ink was his massive Venus de Milo tattoo that he got on the back of his head in 2015. With the majority of his body occupied by tattoos, it seems that Brown's face is now becoming a canvas for future ink.

These days, face tattoos have become highly sought out by Hollywood's finest. Post Malone's face is where most of the rapper's famous ink lives, with his "Always Tired" tattoo being his most discernible. And recently, Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber joined the face tattoo crew with one of his own. On Friday, the 20-year-old got the word "Misunderstood" inked across his cheek.