Services for fallen Hartford Police Detective Bobby Garten to be held Friday and Saturday

The wake for Hartford Detective Robert “Bobby” Garten, who was killed in an on-duty crash on Sept. 6, will be held Friday afternoon at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford and the funeral will be held Saturday morning at the XL Center in Hartford.

Garten died last Wednesday night at the age of 34 when a driver who was fleeing from a traffic stop hit the police cruiser Garten was in, police said.

Detective Garten is remembered as “the guy who was always smiling,” according to his obituary.

He was born and raised in Wethersfield, lived in Newington and graduated from the police academy in 2015, following his father’s footsteps to become a Hartford police officer.

Garten had been selected to be promoted to detective before the crash that claimed his life and the department posthumously promoted him.

During his career, he was a field training officer and a member of the Hartford Police Department Marine Division and the Street Crime Unit and he received several awards and citations.

Garten had been a Hartford Whalers fan since childhood and a supporter of the Hartford Yard Goats and the service for him will be at Dunkin’ Park, home of the Hartford Yard Goats, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. It is open to the public.

Parking is available for attendees at 1257 Main St. in Hartford, 310 Market St. in Hartford, 330 Market St. in Hartford and 275 Windsor St. in Hartford.

The park is located at 1214 Main St. in Hartford and police said roads around Dunkin’ Park will be closed as of noon on Friday:

Market Street

Pleasant Street

Trumbull Street

Main Street

A celebration of life service will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza in Hartford.

Police are warning of traffic delays and said “no-parking” orders and road closures around the XL Center on Saturday, including the following roads:

Market Street

Pleasant Street

Trumbull Street

Church Street

Ann Uccello Street

Allyn Street

Main Street

Parking and shuttle service are available for attendees at the following locations starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday:

1257 Main St. in Hartford

310 Market St. in Hartford

330 Market St. in Hartford

275 Windsor St. in Hartford

Other parking options are also available near the XL Center

Wethersfield police will shut down several streets on Saturday during the funeral and procession. The closures will occur between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The following roads will be closed:

Main Street between Marsh Street and State Street

Marsh Street from Interstate 91 to Main Street

Hartford Avenue in the area of Main Street

Broad Street in the area of Marsh Street

Additional temporary closures will happen at the following locations:

Silas Deane Highway at Route 5/15 and Jordan Lane

Hartford Avenue between Jordan Lane and State Street

State Street from Hartford Avenue to Main Street

Hartford police said they are thanking the public for the outpouring of support and they are expecting a large turnout for both services.

Burial with police honors will follow for family and friends at Village Cemetery at 1 Marsh St. in Wethersfield.