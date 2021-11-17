Ciara Visits White House to Promote Vaccinations for Children

Ciara visited the White House Wednesday to promote Covid vaccinations for young children.

The singer was accompanied by her three kids, all under 7 years old, on the visit, which is part of a push to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11. While at the White House, Ciara was scheduled to meet with First Lady Jill Biden and pediatrician Hina Talib to discuss the importance of vaccinations for kids.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention two weeks ago approved use in children the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine. It was approved for emergency use in children from 5 to 11 years. Since then, around 10% of eligible children in the age range have received a dose of the vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

The meeting comes after Biden, a teacher herself, began a nationwide effort to promote Covid vaccinations for kids once the Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in children.

