Emotional Jeremy Renner Says He Would ‘Do It Again' to Save Nephew in First Interview Since Accident

Jeremy Renner and his family are opening up about his distressing accident.



Nearly three months after the "Hawkeye star" was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a snowplow, Renner is reflecting on the incident in his first interview.



In a March 29 preview for his upcoming sit-down with Diane Sawyer, the actor is recalling all of the physical pain he endured during the New Year's Day accident, sharing that he was "awake for every moment." As for Renner's nephew, he also recalled just how frightening the ordeal was.



"I just perfectly see him in a pool of blood coming from his head," the actor's adult nephew, Alexander, shared. "I ran up to him, I didn't think he was alive."

But Renner made it clear that despite the outcome, he would "do it again" in a heartbeat, adding, "Because it was going right at my nephew."

"The Hurt Locker" actor was pulled under the machine after he attempted to prevent the snowplow from sliding and hitting his nephew, a January incident report from the Nevada Sheriff's department confirmed.

Jeremy Renner is sharing gratitude on his road to recovery after a harrowing snowplow accident left him in the ICU.

Renner suffered from multiple serious injuries during the accident which, as Sawyer noted, included eight ribs broken in fourteen places and a collapsed lung, among dozens of other broken bones. After spending a little over two weeks in intensive care, Renner revealed he was home from the hospital Jan. 17.

As the 52-year-old told Sawyer, "I chose to survive, you're not gonna kill me, no way."



As for the Marvel star's perspective on performing stunts after his accident, Renner only further proved he's truly a real-life superhero.

"I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience," he said. "But I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium."



Renner's interview will air in full April 6 on ABC.