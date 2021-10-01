Bob Dylan

Forever a Rolling Stone: Bob Dylan Going on Tour — Through 2024

The concert business is slowly ramping up after the pandemic pause

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Bob Dylan performs as part of a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan is nothing if not confident.

The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” His website bills it as a “World Wide Tour 2021-2024.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The concert business is slowly ramping up after the pandemic pause, which grounded Dylan's so-called Never Ending Tour. He toured every year from 1988 until 2019.

He plans to return to live performing Nov. 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Entertainment News

2 hours ago

More Breakthrough COVID Cases Shutter Broadway's ‘Aladdin' for 10 Days

Natalie Morales 3 hours ago

Natalie Morales Is Leaving NBC News After 22 Years

Dylan has 21 concerts scheduled through Dec. 2, hitting cities like Chicago, New York, Boston and Washington, as well as Moon Township, Pennsylvania, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Dylan turned 80 on May 24.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bob Dylan
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us