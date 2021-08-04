Jennifer Aniston says she cut a few people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine out of her "weekly routine," adding that their reluctance to get the shot is based on "fear or propaganda."

In an interview with InStyle published Tuesday, the former "Friends" star lamented "it's a real shame" that some people rebuff research from accredited scientists and health experts.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she said. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate."

The 52-year-old Golden Globe said it’s a “moral and professional obligation to inform” people of the benefits of the vaccine but acknowledged people have their own beliefs.

“It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” she added.

Her comments come as increasing rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in parts of the country are showing steeper jumps than past surges, driven by the more contagious delta variant. The CDC blames the latest surge on the approximately 90 million people who remain unvaccinated.