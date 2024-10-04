Cromwell

Two dead after shooting at Apple Rehab in Cromwell: police

The KinderCare next door is on lockdown.

NBC Connecticut

Two people are dead after a shooting at the Apple Rehab on Berlin Road in Cromwell, according to police.

Police said the victim and assailant are both dead and there is no threat to the public.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officials from Apple Rehab said the victim was a long-term resident and she was by herself, not in a double occupancy room.

Apple Rehab's Cromwell location provides nursing and therapy services.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police tape is wrapped around a vehicle in the parking lot.

A police vehicle was blocking the entrance to the facility, but the facility is beginning to resume normal operations.

The KinderCare next door to Apple Rehab is on lockdown, according to staff there.

Local

NBC CT Investigates 46 mins ago

Crumbling concrete foundation problem may be more widespread

Granby 2 hours ago

Injured owl rescued from soccer net in Granby set free after healing

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us