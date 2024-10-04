Two dead after shooting at Apple Rehab in Cromwell: police

Two people are dead after a shooting at the Apple Rehab on Berlin Road in Cromwell, according to police.

Police said the victim and assailant are both dead and there is no threat to the public.

Officials from Apple Rehab said the victim was a long-term resident and she was by herself, not in a double occupancy room.

Apple Rehab's Cromwell location provides nursing and therapy services.

Police tape is wrapped around a vehicle in the parking lot.

A police vehicle was blocking the entrance to the facility, but the facility is beginning to resume normal operations.

The KinderCare next door to Apple Rehab is on lockdown, according to staff there.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.