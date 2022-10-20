Jessica Biel Reveals She and Justin Timberlake Renewed Their Vows

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake said “I do” all over again!

Biel, 40, revealed that she and Timberlake, 41, renewed their wedding vows earlier this year, sharing a photo from their special day in her Instagram story.

“From our vow renewal this summer — in Italy where it all went down,” Biel captioned the photo, in which Timberlake pulled a goofy face while Biel smiled and flashed a peace sign.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Biel shared the pic as she and Timberlake celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Oct. 19. The pair originally tied the knot at a resort in southern Italy.

For their vow renewal, the “Candy” star sported a white dress with a tiered skirt and black belt by Italian designer Giambattista Valli, the same designer who made her original wedding dress.

Meanwhile, Timberlake looked dapper in a cream suit and a classic white button-down.

The couple, who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, penned sweet messages for each other on Instagram to mark a decade of marriage.

“10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!” Timberlake wrote.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer posted a series of cute couple photos and videos, including a pic of him and Biel hanging out in sweats on the couch, and a video of them slurping one string of spaghetti à la “Lady and the Tramp.”

Biel also shared a series of candid pics of her and Timberlake on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”