Julia Roberts Hilariously ‘Frames' George Clooney in Must-See Dress

A picture is worth a thousand words, and Julia Roberts proved that saying to be true in honor of close friend George Clooney.

The "Wonder" actress, 55, showed just how much the "Up in the Air" actor, 61, means to her by covering her gown in framed photos of him for the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Dec. 4. The dress was designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino and featured snapshots of Clooney from over the years, including from his days on "E.R.," his 2013 W Magazine photoshoot and more.

Although, perhaps Roberts' tribute to Clooney shouldn't come as a huge surprise to their fans. After all, the Oscar winners have starred in several films together — including "Ocean's Eleven," "Money Monster" and most recently "Ticket to Paradise" — and are close friends.

"We became instant friends," Roberts recalled on an October episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about meeting Clooney while working on Ocean's Eleven. "You know, you just meet people and sometimes you think, 'I really don't like that person. I have no reason to not like them. I don't like them, and I will never change my mind.' And then there are some people, like my GTC, who you go, 'OK, I'm going to know this person until the end of time. This is a good one.'"

Clooney was among the honorees for the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors. Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2's Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. were also recognized for their lifetime artistic achievements.

After a reception at the White House, the honorees were celebrated at a televised event at the Kennedy Center Opera House, which will air Dec. 28 on CBS.

George Clooney has his wife Amal Clooney's back. While attending the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC over the weekend the pair were there for each other. George, who was an honoree this year, adorably fixed the cape on his wife's dress while arriving at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner on Saturday night.