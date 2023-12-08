Julia Roberts reveals the ‘hardest drug' she's ever taken

Originally appeared on E! Online

Julia Roberts didn't run away from this question.

During a game of "Plead the Fifth" on the Dec. 7 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen asked the "Runaway Bride" star to reveal the "hardest drug" she's ever tried.

"Mushrooms," Roberts replied before being asked if she had a positive experience. "It was nice. Yeah, not gonna lie. Kids, don't try it at home."

In addition to giving a response to the drug question during "Plead the Fifth"—the legendary WWHL game where celebs are asked three questions but can refuse to answer only one—the Oscar winner listed her least favorite "Real Housewives" star.

"Who went to prison?" she wondered before Cohen cited Jen Shah. "Yeah. Yeah, I'm just saying that 'cause she's in prison, and I feel safe."

But there was one question that had Roberts staying tight-lipped: How would she rank her movies "Pretty Woman," "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "Notting Hill" from favorite to least favorite? Although, the actress was willing to say which of her films she'd love to revisit for a sequel.

"I think maybe 'My Best Friend's Wedding,'" she noted, "because there's so many people in it, and to see what they're doing and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going."

As for who Roberts—who starred as Julianne in the 1997 romantic comedy alongside Dermot Mulroney as her BFF Michael and Cameron Diaz as his fiancée Kimmy—thinks Michael should have married?

"I mean, of course Jules," she shared, "but he married Kimmy."

