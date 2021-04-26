Kanye's Yeezys Go for $1.8 Million at Auction, Breaking World Record for Sneaker Sale

Kanye West's Grammy-worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes from 2008 have been sold for a recording-breaking $1.8 million, making them the most valuable sneakers ever and the first recorded sneaker sale for more than $1 million, Sotheby's says.

The price sets a new milestone for a publicly recorded sneaker sale, shattering the previous auction record for sneakers by nearly three times. Sotheby's says the shoes were acquired by sneaker investing platform RARES via private sale.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

RARES, a first-of-its-kind fractional ownership and sneaker investigating marketplace, allows users to invest in sneakers by buying and trading shares in them. Kanye wore the now record-breaking Yeezys during his performance of "Hey Mama" and "Stronger" at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards.

One of the most prized and sought-after sneakers in existence, the pair was on offer from Ryan Chang, renowned sneaker collector and curator of @applied.arts.nyc. They were created exclusively for West and redefined what a signature shoe could be, according to Sotheby's.

The Kanye West & Mark Smith designed samples were built in Nike’s lab – known as the ‘Innovation Kitchen’ – at the company’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon in 2007.

Previously, Sotheby's record auction price for sneakers was $560,000 for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1s in May 2020. It also sold a pair of Nike Waffle Shoes in 2019 for $437,000, which was a record price at that time.