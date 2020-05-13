Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas to Help Out Show ‘Regular Heroes’

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries

By Mark Kennedy

Dylan Robinson/Newspix/Getty Images

The new Amazon series about everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus is getting an assist of its own — from Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas.

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries “Regular Heroes,” offering encouragement and donations.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 and new episodes will be available every Friday through June 26. Alicia Keys was part of the premiere episode.

Friday's episode will feature a New York City deli owner, a science teacher in Washington, D.C., and a New Jersey zookeeper. Future episodes will feature a reverend in Los Angeles, a truck operator in Virginia and a medic in New York.

