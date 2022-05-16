Kim Kardashian, Ciara and More Revealed as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2022 Cover Models

A true level up.

Sports Illustrated unveiled the cover models for their 2022 swimsuit issue on May 17, and this year's list include four dynamic women: Kim Kardashian, Ciara, model Maye Musk, and singer Yumi Nu. Along with their stunning photos, each of the magazine's cover stars opened up to the outlet, which included Kardashian penning a letter to her younger self. In her note, the SKIMS founder revealed that she's on the road to becoming a "more private person."

"When you get here, to May 2022, you're not going to be content," she wrote. "You're still going to be looking for that next 'it.' And when you find it, you're going to do it -- we're going to do it -- like we always do: to the fullest."

And yes, it may go without saying that each cover model incredibly proud of their latest endeavors, but perhaps one of the biggest fans of the latest issue would be Ciara's husband, Russell Wilson.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 50th Anniversary Party

In fact, the football quarterback penned a heartfelt letter to the publication in honor of the mom of three.

"As you can probably tell, I'm incredibly proud of my wife," he wrote. "And now that she's on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that's one more thing for me to take pride in. I know it's something she's always wanted. And I know she'll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people. Not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is."

But Wilson wasn't the only one that gushed about the person closest to them landing on the cover. Maye Musk's daughter Tosca Musk (whose older brother is Elon Musk) also shared why her model mom continues to be "an uncontainable force."

"My mom is 74 now," Tosca shared. "In her years on this planet, she's earned two master's degrees in nutrition science, won awards in the dietetics field, has been in countless fashion shows and editorials, and she's even appeared in a Beyoncé video ["Haunted" in 2013.] "She's the most fearless woman I've ever known." As for model Yumi Nu, landing the swimsuit cover for the second time in a row means everything to her for a very important reason.

"Hands down, this has been the biggest year of my modeling career thus far," she explained. "After making my SI Swimsuit debut in last year's issue, I appeared on the cover of the September issue of Vogue... And I fulfilled a longtime dream of mine by booking the cover of Vogue Japan."

She added, "I'm second-generation Japanese American, and Japanese culture values being skinny, dainty and small... So, for me to be on the cover of Vogue Japan meant being seen and being honored by a culture that often makes people with bigger bodies like mine feel invisible."

As Yumi puts it, this is only just the beginning. "Designers at certain high-fashion houses and dumb, angry guys on the internet, among others -- just haven't quite figured out yet that people who look like me belong everywhere everyone else does," she said. "But to them I say: We'll wait. We're here, and we're not going away."