Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed

Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity.

After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is Aire Webster.

Jenner not only announced the name in a Jan. 21 Instagram post, but also shared highly-anticipated photos of her little one. The snaps included a photo of Jenner holding Aire on her hip, a snap of him sitting on a couch while sporting a beanie and a pic of him sitting in a high chair with food on his face and bib.

The post drew love from family and friends, including Kris Jenner who wrote, "I love you Aire Webster."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As for the reason behind the change, Jenner explained in a March 21 Instagram post that the name Wolf didn't seem like the right fit for their little one. "FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Jenner, 25, and Scott, 31, welcomed the child on Feb. 2, with him joining 4-year-old big sister Stormi Webster. According to a copy of the birth certificate obtained by E! News at the time, the baby was given the middle name Jacques, which is his father's birth name.

In a video shared to YouTube March 21, Jenner and Scott gave fans a glimpse of what the previous few months had been like getting ready for baby No. 2. While viewers had seen parts of the short film from the pregnancy announcement, the video also featured a lot of new footage, including peeks inside Jenner's baby shower, a look at the nursery, more adorable moments with Stormi and sweet messages from her mom Kris and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

"I just want to say thank you for everybody who's been on this journey with Jenner and Scott and Stormi because it's been an amazing time," Kris Jenner said in a speech at the shower, "and you're the best mom in the world."

The nearly 10-minute clip, which was titled "To Our Son" and was similar to the "To Our Daughter" video shared after Stormi's birth, also captured audio from the moment Kylie and Travis saw their son for the first time.

Since welcoming her son, the reality star has had candid conversations with her followers about how "postpartum has not been easy," noting that this time around "has been a little harder" than after she gave birth to Stormi.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually," Jenner said in a video shared March 15. "It's just crazy and, yeah, I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because...for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and, like, put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

But as she told her followers, "It's OK, not to be OK." And she urged her fellow moms to be kind to themselves. "I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human—a beautiful, healthy boy," Jenner continued. "And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back—not even physically, just mentally—after birth."

Travis Scott is a proud papa! The 28-year-old singer posted a series of adorable photos of his 21-month-old daughter Stormi over the weekend where the tot rocks a hairstyle similar to Travis’ signature box braids. The “Sicko Mode” singer couldn’t help but show off how much his daughter takes after him, sweetly captioning one of the posts “Daddy’s Girl.”