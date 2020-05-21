Lana Del Rey Slammed Over Assessment of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande

Singer Lana Del Rey was slammed over her assessment of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and other female musicians in an Instagram post Thursday addressing criticism she glamorizes abuse, reports NBC News.

The "Young and Beautiful" hitmaker began the lengthy statement posted to her account with: "Question for the culture."

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f------, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?" Del Rey asked.

She went on to say: "I am fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world."

