Mandy Moore Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

This Is...an adorable announcement: Mandy Moore is pregnant!

On June 3, just days after her hit NBC show "This Is Us" came to an end, the actress announced she's expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Moore captioned an Instagram photo of 16-month-old son Gus. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."

Goldsmith also shared the pregnancy news on his Instagram, writing, "Gus is gonna be the best big brother. @mandymooremm is gonna be the best MomOf2. There's a good chance I'm the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we're gonna double it."

Moore, who tied the knot with the Dawes singer in Nov. 2018, gave birth to the couple's first child in Feb. 2021.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Cutest Pictures

"Gus is here," she shared on Instagram at the time. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

For Mother's Day last month, the "Candy" singer posted a heartwarming tribute to her son on Instagram. "Being your mom is nothing short of the most rewarding and challenging job I'll ever have," she captioned a family photo. "I savor all of it because you are the greatest, Goose, AND it keeps getting better (as everyone told us)."

She added, "Also thank you for the best Mother's Day gift of being a perfect traveler on today's flight."