Paris Hilton Mourns Death of ‘Little Angel' Dog, Who Lived to 23 Years Old

Paris Hilton is saying goodbye to a best friend.

The 42-year-old shared on May 22 that her chihuahua, Harajuku B----, has passed away.

"Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku B----. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments," Paris wrote on Instagram alongside a series of sweet snaps of the pup. "She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber."

"Words cannot express the immense pain I'm feeling right now," continued Paris. "She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way."

And as the pup to a huge star for over 20 years, Harajuku was with Paris for every big and small moment in her life, by her side since before The Simple Life first aired in 2003.

"From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days," Paris explained. "We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears."

Paris closed out the sweet post with a message of gratitude for her friend.

"Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love," the Paris in Love star wrote. "You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever."

After sharing the heartbreaking news, Paris' post was filled with comments of support from fans and fellow celebs.

Elle Fanning wrote, "An unbearable pain…. Rest peacefully sweet baby!!"

Paris' sister, Nicky Hilton, commented three crying emojis, while another user commented, "She was 23? That's amazing!"

"Thank you honey, I am in so much pain that I am in shock," Paris replied to the comment. "I had her so long, I can't believe that she's gone."